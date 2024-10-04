This Week In Finance News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including ADP's National Employment Report, Aetna's 2025 Medicare plans and OwlTing's collab with Visa.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Finance Press Release Roundup, Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2024. Photo provided by OwlTing Group.

Following completion of the merger, the new entity will emerge as a $28.7 billion credit union serving nearly two million members with more than 50 branches in eight states. The Combined entity will provide members an unrivaled digital experience, a coast-to-coast branch network with expanded member service hours, and access to premier financial products and advisors.Private employers added 143,000 jobs in September. Job creation showed a widespread rebound after a five-month slowdown. Only one sector, information, lost jobs. Manufacturing added jobs for the first time since April.According to the study,Gen Z women plan to retire nine years before Boomer women and pay off their student loans a decade sooner than Millennial women.Under the terms of the agreement, Regor will receive an upfront cash payment of $850 million and is eligible to receive additional cash payments based on the achievement of certain predetermined development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Genentech will be responsible for clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization worldwide.This acquisition gives JLL and its clients access to Raise Commercial Real Estate's industry-leading leasing technology, while further enhancing JLL's robust global platform. The transaction is expected to close shortly, subject to customary closing conditions."A port strike would paralyze US trade and raise prices at a time when consumers and businesses are starting to feel relief from inflation," saidErin McLaughlin, Senior Economist at The Conference Board. "There's no easy Plan B."Under the relationship, Rocket will handle all servicing and recapture activities for a portion of the mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") held by Annaly.Aetna's Medicare Advantage (MA) plan options include $0 monthly plan premium, $0 primary carecopay, $0 copay for Tier 1 drugs, plus dental, vision, hearing and SilverSneakers® benefits in every county they serve.More than a third (34%) believe the Presidential election is a major predictor of their retirement timeline and financial security, with 30% saying the winner will impact those plans, causing them to work longer, or have a shorter retirement (40% Gen Z, 39% Millennials).The partnership will support advisors and plan sponsors in helping participants improve retirement preparedness and overall financial wellness.This investment will drive Neeve's global expansion supporting the digital transformation of the commercial real estate sector, accelerating sustainability initiatives, and enhancing cybersecurity measures.With Visa Direct, OwlTing can allow its U.S. customers to transfer money seamlessly across regions through OwlPay®, its Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, in two phases of integration of the company's payment services with Visa Direct solutions.

