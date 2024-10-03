(MENAFN- 3BL) Modern human activities are partly responsible for rising temperatures, carbon emissions, and declining biodiversity.

The is building and renovating more and more sustainably to deal with the climate crisis and scarcity of natural resources. With these innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

On this episode, learn how within twenty years, two-thirds of the world's population will be living in cities. Metropolises worldwide continue to grow along with all the challenges they face including fresh and wastewater management, carbon emissions, and unaffordable housing. To solve issues associated with new growing urbanization, cities must adopt new construction methods.

Listen here, M... for Massive Urbanization, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

