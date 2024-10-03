DSG Celebrates Its Grand Opening In Butte, Montana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New distribution center and local branch to serve rapidly growing

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based DSG recently announced the opening of its newest location in Butte, Montana. The official Grand Opening was celebrated on October 2, 2024. Situated at 2974 Washoe St., Butte, Montana, the new 60,000-square-foot facility provides a strategic location with convenient access from Interstate 15/North & South and Interstate 90/East & West.

Having served the Butte market for over thirty years, this development represents a significant step in DSG's commitment to delivering a best-in-class customer experience. The new facility will continue to serve local customers in Butte and will be a distribution center for all Montana DSG locations – Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula. With this enhanced capacity, they will better serve customers in electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation and waterworks, reinforcing their role as a trusted partner in their success.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new Butte, Montana location," said Paul Kennedy, DSG's President and CEO. "This growth is a testament to our commitment to better serve our customers and communities by expanding our product and service offerings in growing regions in our footprint."

About DSG: As one of the most diverse independent wholesale distributors in the region, DSG supplies a broad range of products and solutions from leading manufacturers to professionals in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, utility, automation, waterworks and onsite sewer and well industries. Since our founding in 1898, our growing employee owned business has been headquartered in the Midwest and proudly serves across America's heartland.

