Baku Cinema Breeze Festival Kicks Off At Heydar Aliyev Centre

The Baku Cinema Breeze festival has kicked off at the Heydar
Aliyev Centre, Azernews reports.
The event is organised for the first time in the country and
with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Cinema
Agency.
Deputy Culture Minister, People's Artist Murad Huseynov,
addressed the opening ceremony. He stressed that the main goal of
the festival is to promote Azerbaijan as a centre of the film
industry in the region and to develop film culture.
According to the Deputy Minister, the festival will help
discover interesting and diverse genre films on a global scale.
The Baku Cinema Breeze festival serves as a unified network to
showcase masterpieces of world cinema by bringing together several
previously held prestigious festivals. This event, aimed at the
development of the audiovisual industry, is part of the Ministry of
Culture's project "Creative Azerbaijan". The festival has gathered
representatives of the film industry from various countries,
including the USA, Canada, India, the Netherlands, Turkiye,
Germany, Portugal, UAE, Greece, Korea, Georgia, Estonia, and
others, as well as prominent figures from world cinema. The
country's reputation in the film sector will increase. We hope that
new cooperation opportunities will arise and that this festival
will contribute to each of us," M. Huseynov added.
Head of the Culture Ministry's Creative Industries and Digital
Development Department, Rashad Azizov, stated in a press conference
that the main goal of the platform is to accelerate processes in
the film industry.
"More than 30 production companies from different countries will
participate. The development of the film industry is part of the
series of events conducted under the social-economic development
strategy. Our main objective is to encourage business entities in
the country's film industry," he said.
Later, directors of various festivals united under the Baku
Cinema Breeze International Film Festival spoke about the
significance of the event. The leaders signed a plate marked with
Baku Cinema Breeze to commemorate the special day.
During the event, video clips from various festivals were shown.
The festival will last six days, during which film screenings will
be organised for the capital's residents and guests, as well as for
all cinema enthusiasts at venues including Nizami Cinema Centre,
CineMastercard Azerbaijan, YARAT Contemporary Art Space,
Kapellhouse Baku, Landmark, and YAY Gallery.
