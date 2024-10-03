Aisera Unveils Vision For The Agentic AI Era

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aisera Leads the Next Wave of AI with Agentic AI for Employee and Customer Experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of Agentic AI for the enterprise, today announced its vision for the Agentic AI era. As an leader at the forefront of Agentic AI systems, Aisera is supercharging employee productivity and elevating customer experiences like never before. By leveraging domain-specific large language models and task-specific agents, customers can now create agents in minutes tailored to their business needs.

Today's enterprises face more pressure and uncertainties to innovate, optimize operations, and deliver value as they navigate a complex business landscape marked by escalating costs, increased competition, and rapid technological evolution. Agentic AI represents a transformative shift in how enterprises operate, enabling fully autonomous systems that proactively handle tasks and make data-driven decisions without human intervention. By adapting to and continuously learning from users' needs in real time to deliver seamless, personalized employee and customer experiences, this new era of Agentic AI empowers businesses to drive productivity, efficiency, and innovation at unprecedented levels.

Agentic AI Powers the Next Wave of AI Innovation

“Aisera has been leading the charge in Agentic AI, enabling organizations to effortlessly build and deploy agents that autonomously analyze data, make decisions, and adapt in real-time, optimizing processes without human intervention,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera.“By empowering AI with problem-solving abilities supported by reinforced learning, we're ushering in an era where AI can independently solve the most complex business challenges. Having recognized its emergence one year ago, Aisera is proud to be at the forefront of Agentic AI development, and we will continue to lead its advancement with our strategic vision and focus to deliver innovative solutions that empower autonomous AI agents to drive meaningful business impact.”

Aisera Brings AI Agents to the Enterprise

Aisera's comprehensive, enterprise-grade Agentic AI platform is built on the core principles of modularity, scalability, interoperability, and reinforced learning. Its full spectrum solution of Agentic AI capabilities includes intelligent information retrieval, prescriptive guidance, automation, and intuitive user assistance. By seamlessly integrating with existing enterprise systems, Aisera provides a smooth path to unlocking new possibilities with:



AI-native architecture: Future-proof and scale AI innovation with the adaptability to seamlessly integrate evolving advancements through integrated AI frameworks, automation, and orchestration, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.

Agentic and reasoning architecture: Automatically understand, reason, and proactively fulfill requests, ensuring personalized and contextual responses with actions.

Domain-specific LLMs: Ensures AI agents deliver accurate and relevant responses and reduce hallucinations across engineering, finance, IT, HR, customer service, and more.

Intentless conversational AI: Understands and responds to complex user requests in real-time, fostering a natural and intuitive conversational experience. By understanding context, it effectively activates AI agents to accomplish tasks more efficiently.

Enterprise-wide Universal AI Copilot: Orchestrates multiple task-specific agents to boost user productivity and generate more accurate responses, with a unified interface across all domains and channels (e.g., voice and digital).

Agentic dynamic workflows: Builds automations in natural language, which complete complex tasks by identifying what APIs to call and then dynamically orchestrating their execution in sequence on the fly. This reduces development times and bridges workflow gaps, enhancing self-service capabilities. Proactive prediction and detection of major incidents: Proactively detects and resolves major incidents, outages, and performance issues. It analyzes data from your tech stack to identify root causes, reduce resolution times, and prevent revenue loss.



Aisera's Agentic AI leadership was recognized by Forrester, which positioned the company as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Conversational AI Platforms For Employee Services Q3 2024 report. In addition, the company was recognized by IDC in the Conversational AI Report .

Aisera was also recognized in the 2024 Inc 5000 , an annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States, one of the Best AI Software Products for 2024 from G2, and a Top 20 company in Silicon Valley and Top 100 company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM , a recognition of the most innovative and fastest-growing companies.

About Aisera

Aisera is a leading provider of Agentic AI that helps businesses accelerate revenue growth, enhance productivity, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional user experiences.

Our products-AI Copilot with Search , Agent Assist -are built on the Agentic AI Platform, the core foundation for enterprise GenAI applications and agents. Aisera employs the TRAPS framework (Transparent, Responsible, Auditable, Privacy-focused, and Secure) to meet strict data governance requirements while upholding the highest standards of Responsible AI

