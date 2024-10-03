Onlinecheckwriter - Powered By Zil Money, Launches Multi-Level Commission Referral Program For Bloggers & Marketers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, has introduced an exciting new multi-level commission referral program designed to reward bloggers and marketers. This program offers the chance to earn significant income by referring businesses to the platform, allowing participants to capitalize on their networks.

The new referral program offers participants a 50% direct commission on the first payment made by any referred user, along with ongoing automatic commissions from referrals within their network for up to six levels. This allows marketers to build a stream of passive income over time as their referrals expand.

The platform's remarkable 50% month-over-month growth in credit card user volume positions the referral program as a powerful tool to drive even greater adoption by business owners through trusted influencers.

The multi-level referral program offers a rewarding structure that allows participants to earn substantial commissions. Key features include a 50% commission on the first payment made by any referred user and a 5% commission on their monthly subscription for up to 12 months. Additionally, the program offers multi-level commissions, enabling participants to earn 16% on first-level referrals, 8% on second-level, 4% on third-level, 2% on fourth-level, and 1% on fifth-level referrals, creating multiple streams of income from their network.

Additionally, participants can earn 2% of credit card processing fees (5.9 basis points) from the transactions of referred users, further increasing their earning potential. OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, provides customizable referral links, coupon codes, and flexible fees to streamline the referral process. The platform also ensures that first payment commissions are fair, with adjustments made based on credits given to referred users.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, is known for simplifying financial management for businesses. The platform integrates with over 22,000 banks, offering an all-in-one solution for ACH payments, wire transfers, payment links, credit card processing, and more. It handles everything from payroll to check creation, providing businesses with a seamless and efficient way to manage their finances.

Serving over one million users and processing more than $82 billion in transactions, OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, continues to innovate and expand globally. The platform is available on both desktop and mobile through Google Play and the iOS App Store, offering a user-friendly experience.

The new referral program provides a lucrative opportunity for business users, bloggers, and marketers to earn while promoting a trusted, fast-growing financial platform. By leveraging their networks, participants can build a steady source of income while supporting a tool that simplifies business payments.

