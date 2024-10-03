Israel declares UN chief “persona non grata” after ceasefire call

(MENAFN) Israel has declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata after he called for a ceasefire following Iran’s missile attack on the Jewish state and condemned the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.



On Tuesday, Tehran launched multiple salvos of missiles, which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described as a retaliation for recent Israeli killings of the heads of Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as an Iranian general in Lebanon.



In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Israel Katz announced that Guterres is now banned from entering Israel. Katz accused the UN chief of failing to condemn Iran’s “abhorrent attack.”



“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” Katz said. He also criticized Guterres for not denouncing the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7 and for failing to declare the Palestinian militant group a terrorist organization.



Katz added that Guterres “will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN” for providing “backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran.”



