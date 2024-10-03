Trump claims democrats leading globe closer to ‘catastrophe’

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for contributing to rising tensions in the Middle East, specifically following Iran's recent missile attack on Israel. Speaking at a campaign rally in Waunakee, Wisconsin, Trump asserted that the Biden administration has failed to control Iran, claiming that under his leadership, the country was “starved for cash” and “fully contained.” He accused Harris of providing financial support that has enabled Iran to spread globally.



Trump warned that the current leadership is leading the nation to the brink of World War III, stating, “War or the threat of war is raging everywhere,” and if Democrats win the upcoming election, “the world goes up in smoke.” This rhetoric comes in the wake of Iran's retaliatory strike, which was characterized by Tehran as a response to Israel’s assassination of key figures from Hamas and Hezbollah.



While both major U.S. political parties maintain strong support for Israel, this position has become increasingly contentious for the Democrats, especially as a significant segment of their base protests against ongoing military assistance amidst the Israeli siege of Gaza. As the situation evolves, Israel has vowed a response to Iran's attack, with expectations that action may follow shortly.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742741