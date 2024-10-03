Biden expresses frustration with Israel

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with his inability to shape Israel's military strategy, particularly in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to a report from Politico, which cites two unnamed White House officials, Biden and his aides have expressed growing discontent regarding the high civilian casualties among Palestinians resulting from Israel's military operations. The report indicates that Israeli Prime has largely disregarded U.S. advice, leading to a significant strain in their communications.



As Biden's influence over Netanyahu diminishes, so too does his patience, resulting in phone calls that have reportedly escalated into heated exchanges. This deteriorating relationship underscores a broader recognition within the Biden administration that it may be unable to prevent an escalation into a regional war in the Middle East. Consequently, Biden has shifted his focus to limiting Israel's military responses rather than trying to dissuade them entirely.



The timing of the report coincides with Israel's recent ground raids against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, aimed at countering cross-border attacks. Meanwhile, Iran has launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel, claiming these actions are in response to what it characterizes as "genocide" occurring in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the targeting of senior Palestinian resistance figures.



While the U.S. has reiterated its support for Israel's right to self-defense, it has also urged the Israeli government to exercise restraint in its retaliation against Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah. This delicate balancing act highlights the complexities of U.S. foreign policy in the region, as the Biden administration navigates between supporting its long-standing ally and addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

