Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For October 3, 2024

Economic Agenda, Thursday, October 3

Brazil







8:00 AM: FGV: Employment Leading Indicator (Sep)



10:00 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (Sep) – final

Fenabrave: Vehicle registrations (Sep)





Germany

4:55 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (Sep) – final







Eurozone

5:00 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (Sep) – final

6:00 AM: Producer Price Index (Aug)







United States

9:00 AM: Unemployment claims (weekly)



10:45 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (Sep) – final

11:00 AM: ISM Services Index (Sep)







Petrobras received a positive outloo from Moody's, affirming its Ba1 rating.



Vale's credit rating was upgraded by Moody's to two notches above Brazil's sovereign rating.



Ambev's credit rating was upgraded by Moody's, reflecting its strong market position.



Dexco announced its exit from the electric shower market, marking a strategic shift.



Positivo's strategic shift unlocks potential in a R$117 billion market, according to Itau BBA.

Cosan's Moove IPO is seen as a step towards debt reduction, though challenges remain.



GermanyEurozoneUnited StatesBrazilian Markets on WednesdayThe Brazilian stock market celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday as the Ibovespa index touched 134,000 points.This surge followed Moody's decision to upgrade Brazil's credit rating, signaling renewed confidence in the country's economic outlook. The index closed with a robust gain of 0.77%, settling at 133,514.94 points.Brazil's currency gained strength against the dollar on Wednesday, defying global trends. The real rise came after Moody's unexpectedly upgraded Brazil's credit rating.This positive development occurred despite escalating tensions in the Middle East and strong U.S. employment data. The dollar closed at R$ 5.444, down 0.36% against the real.U.S. Markets on WednesdayWall Street ended lower on Wednesday as investors reviewed the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data while geopolitical tensions drove crude oil prices higher.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to close at 42,156.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.5% to 17,910.36. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% to end at 5,708.75.Commodities UpdateOil futures closed slightly higher on Wednesday, October 2, as investors kept a close eye on escalating Middle East tensions.WTI crude for November delivery rose 0.39% to $70.10 per barrel, while Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.46% to $73.90 per barrel.The oil market experienced volatility, with prices initially surging over 3% before losing momentum.Gold prices retreated on Wednesday, giving bac some of Tuesday's gains. The December gold contract closed at $2,669.70 per troy ounce on the Comex, down 0.76%.Investors processed US economic data while keeping a close eye on developments in the Middle East conflict.Currency Flow and Industrial ProductionBrazil's currency flow maintains a positive balance of $6.182 billion in 2024 as of September 27.The financial channel experienced a net outflow of $51.939 billion this year, while the foreign trade balance stands at a surplus of $58.121 billion.Brazil's industrial production stabilized in August, showing a slight increase of 0.1%. This modest growth follows a 4.4% rise in June and a 1.4% decline in July.Corporate NewsSeveral Brazilian companies made significant moves:Underlying SentimentInvestors are closely monitoring Brazil's economic indicators and global events. The recent credit rating upgrade by Moody's has boosted confidence in Brazil's economic policies and outlook.However, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to impact global markets, particularly oil prices.Brazil's currency flow maintains a positive balance of $6.182 billion in 2024 as of September 27, despite recent challenges.This positive trend, along with a foreign trade surplus of $58.121 billion, indicates resilience in Brazil's external accounts.However, the financial channel has experienced a net outflow of $51.939 billion this year, highlighting some volatility in capital flows.The industrial sector shows signs of stabilization, with production increasing slightly by 0.1% in August. While this modest growth is encouraging, it follows fluctuations in previous months.The cumulative growth of 3% in 2024 compared to 2023 suggests an overall improvement in the industrial sector's performance.These mixed signals in currency flows and industrial production create a complex economic landscape.The positive currency balance and industrial growth provide reasons for optimism, but the recent outflows and production volatility warrant caution.The balance between these positive domestic developments and global uncertainties will likely shape investor sentiment and market performance in the coming days.Brazil's Financial Morning Call for October 3, 2024