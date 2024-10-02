Finance Ministry Places Domestic Government Bonds For UAH 12.1B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 1, 2024, Ukraine's of Finance raised UAH 12.142 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic bonds.

The ministry's press service said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed bonds worth more than UAH 12.1 billion," the post reads.

The Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 1.473 billion at 14.65% with a 1-year maturity; UAH 138 million at 15.10% with a 1.6-year maturity; UAH 5.328 billion at 15.6% with a 2.1-year maturity; UAH 153 million at 16.10% with a 2.6-year maturity; UAH 5.0 billion at 16.59% with a 3-year maturity; and UAH 50 million at 16.8% with a 3.4-year maturity.

As Ukrinform reported, the National Bank of Ukraine will raise its reserve requirement ratios by 5 percentage points starting October 11, 2024. Moreover, the NBU will increase to 60% the share of required reserves the banks can meet using benchmark domestic government debt securities.