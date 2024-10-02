Finance Ministry Places Domestic Government Bonds For UAH 12.1B
Date
10/2/2024 7:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 1, 2024, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance raised UAH 12.142 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.
The ministry's press service said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed bonds worth more than UAH 12.1 billion," the post reads.
The Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 1.473 billion at 14.65% with a 1-year maturity; UAH 138 million at 15.10% with a 1.6-year maturity; UAH 5.328 billion at 15.6% with a 2.1-year maturity; UAH 153 million at 16.10% with a 2.6-year maturity; UAH 5.0 billion at 16.59% with a 3-year maturity; and UAH 50 million at 16.8% with a 3.4-year maturity.
As Ukrinform reported, the National Bank of Ukraine will raise its reserve requirement ratios by 5 percentage points starting October 11, 2024. Moreover, the NBU will increase to 60% the share of required reserves the banks can meet using benchmark domestic government debt securities.
