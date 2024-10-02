Bendpak Brings World’S First Eight-Armed Car Lift To 2024 SEMA Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BendPak, Ranger, Cool Boss to display new equipment across multiple booths

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shop owners, technicians and enthusiasts will get their first look at BendPak's groundbreaking new Octa-Flex SeriesTM two-post car lift at the 2024 SEMA Show. This unique lift has eight fully adjustable, telescoping swing arms to let technicians use a two-post lift in ways they could only dream of in the past, like tackling cab-off repairs or removing heavy components such as EV battery packs, drivetrains, and wheel assemblies without additional equipment or a second tech. The Octa-Flex EV12DPS is among the many new products America's Favorite Car Lift CompanyTM is bringing to the show from top brands Ranger®, Autostacker®, Cool Boss®, QuickJack®, MaxJax®, and JackPak®.











The SEMA Show runs Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Octa-Flex EV12DPS prototype will be displayed in BendPak's flagship outdoor booth #81210 in the Silver Lot. This expansive booth, in a slightly different location than usual due to convention center construction, also features additional BendPak service and parking lifts, a full line of portable lifts from QuickJack and MaxJax, the latest Cool Boss evaporative coolers, and the versatile JackPak collection of portable power packs. It's a one-stop location to explore and order equipment from across the BendPak universe – taking advantage of exclusive SEMA Show specials.









BendPak also has two booths in the South Hall. Ranger will showcase new wheel service equipment including tire changers and wheel balancers in booth #48097 in the Lower South Hall Wheels & Accessories section. Chill out with Cool Boss in booth #36073 in the Upper South Hall Tools & Equipment section. In addition to the newest evaporative coolers, Cool Boss will also highlight the new Coolee CL-50R Portable Air Cooler Ice Chest . It's the ultimate outdoor companion, combining a wheeled 50-quart ice chest with a dual-nozzle air cooler, premium Bluetooth® player, and high-capacity power bank.









“Sometimes it seems like BendPak is everywhere – we're honored to be the brand of choice for all the top wrenching TV shows and gearheads across the country,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of sales operations.“And just like in the real world, you'll see us all over the SEMA Show. In addition to our three official booths, we've also been asked to provide equipment to at least half a dozen other exhibitors. So, check out what's new throughout the show, and come talk to us about how we can help your business.”

Not going to this year's SEMA Show? You can get in on the action through the new SEMA Live livestream, available on YouTube and Meta, including an appearance by Sean Price on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For more information, visit or call (805) 933-9970.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak, Ranger, Autostacker, QuickJack, Cool Boss, GrandPrix, JackPak, MaxJax, and Ergochair. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



CONTACT: Media Contact: Kristen Simpson Simpson Communications, LLC 216-991-4297 ... 0260-1130 10/1/24