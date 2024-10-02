United To Hold Webcast Of Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

United will hold a call to discuss third-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" unite . The company will issue its third-quarter financial results and outlook after close on Tuesday, October 15.

About United



At United,

Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and

is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit and more information about the company is at . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

