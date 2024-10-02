Allos Unveils Dividend Payout And Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Allos, the Brazilian company and a key player in shopping centers, has announced a significant move. The company's Board of Directors has approved a dividend payout totaling R$150 ($27) million.



This decision comes alongside a new share buyback program targeting up to 4.1% of outstanding shares.



The dividend distribution will occur in three equal installments of R$50 million each. will receive R$0.095110741 per share for each payment.



These dividends stem from the company's retained reserve as of December 31, 2023. Allos has decided to adopt a monthly dividend distribution practice.







The compan will seek Board approval each quarter for the following three months' payments. This approach aims to provide regular returns to shareholders.



The dividend payment schedule has been set. The first payment will occur on October 16, 2024, followed by November 4 and December 3.



Shareholders must be on record by the specified cut-off dates to receive these payments. Alongside the dividend announcement, Allos revealed its share buyback program.



The company plans to repurchase up to 20 million ordinary shares without nominal value. This amount represents 4.1% of the 492,392,986 shares currently in circulation.



The buyback program will run for 365 days starting October 1, 2024. Allos will conduct these transactions through selected financial institutions: Itaú Unibanco, BTG Pactual, and J.P. Morgan.



This dual strategy of dividend payouts and share buybacks reflects Allos's commitment to shareholder value.



The company aims to capitalize on current market conditions while reinforcing its capital allocation strategy.



These financial decisions demonstrate Allos's s trong financial position and confidence in its future prospects.



The move is likely to be well-received by investors seeking regular income and potential stock price appreciation.

MENAFN02102024007421016031ID1108738250