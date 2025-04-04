K’Taka BJP To Continue Protest Demanding Inclusion Of Cong Mlas In FIR Over Party Worker’S Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has declared that it will continue its protest on Saturday, demanding the inclusion of Congress MLAs A.S. Ponnanna and Manthar Gowda from Madikeri district in the FIR filed in connection with the suicide of party worker Vinay Somaiah, who died on Friday.

Vinay Somaiah, a native of Madikeri district, reportedly ended his life at his office in Bengaluru, leaving behind a death note. In the note, he alleged harassment by Congress leaders and named MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Manthar Gowda, and Congress leader Thennira Maheena as responsible for his decision. However, the Hennur police have registered the FIR naming only Thennira Maheena.

Sources revealed that both the BJP and the deceased's family have decided to withhold the final rites until the two MLAs mentioned in the death note are included in the FIR.

“All the names mentioned in BJP worker Vinay Somaiah's death note must be included in the FIR,” demanded Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

He further announced that BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra will visit Madikeri on Saturday and that the protest will continue.

Ashoka, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Vinay Somaiah's family, submitted an additional complaint to DCP D. Devaraja demanding the inclusion of the two MLAs in the FIR.

“Only one name has been mentioned in the FIR. We have insisted that two more names be added,” Ashoka said, reiterating that the protest will continue until justice is delivered.

He further alleged that Vinay was continuously harassed by Thennira Maheena, a close aide of the Congress MLAs, with the support of the local Superintendent of Police (SP).“These three individuals and the SP are directly responsible for his death,” Ashoka charged.

“He was harassed merely for forwarding a post on social media. There is evidence of this; even his death note mentions it,” he added.

Criticising the Congress, Ashoka stated,“They have turned police stations into Congress offices. Pressure is being exerted on the police. They are using the system to settle political scores out of vendetta.”

“We will decide our next course of protest after discussions with party leaders. Under no circumstances will we abandon the family. We will ensure justice is served,” he assured.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also criticised the authorities, stating,“We have never seen such irresponsibility from the police in the state.”

He demanded that the names of Congress MLAs Ponnanna and Manthar Gowda be included in the FIR and insisted that the Kodagu SP, who is allegedly involved, should be suspended.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan questioned,“Vinay's death note clearly mentions harassment as the reason for his death. What mistake did he make?”

“The harassment by the MLA and his follower is mentioned in the note,” he added.

“It is common sense to include those named in the FIR, as per the death note,” he said, expressing frustration over what he called premature exoneration.“This is a contract government,” he criticized.

He further questioned,“Is this government a Congress Private Limited Company? Is it CM Siddaramaiah Private Limited? Or Home Minister G. Parameshwara Private Limited?”

Vinay Somaiah's brother, Jeevan K.S., also spoke to the media, stating,“Although four names were mentioned in the complaint, only one name has been included in the FIR. We want justice.”

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha also weighed in, questioning the state of affairs in Madikeri.“What is the situation if a BJP worker is harassed just for criticising the Congress government? What are these two Congress MLAs doing? Both are roaming around neatly dressed, flaunting Rolex watches. They have done no development work. If a photo of a filthy public toilet is published along with MLA Ponnanna, the issue is twisted into a communal controversy.”

“We used to accept criticism in the right spirit and get the job done. Now, FIRs are being filed against those who raise questions. Thennira Maheena, their close associate, is threatening people. Is the Madikeri SP the personal secretary of MLA Ponnanna? We will not tolerate this anymore in Kodagu,” he said.

Simha demanded that an FIR be lodged against MLA Ponnanna, MLA Manthar Gowda, and Thennira Maheena.“I request the family of Vinay Somaiah to not perform the final rites until the FIR is filed against both MLAs. I appeal to our party workers to gherao these MLAs wherever they appear in the region and question them,” he urged.

Reacting to the BJP's allegations, Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna said,“It is not new for the BJP to politicise deaths. BJP leaders have built their careers by provoking public emotions. Though Vinay belonged to another party, I spoke to his family - that is what was needed at the time. The BJP is unnecessarily interfering in this matter.”