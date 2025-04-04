UAE Confirms 7 Firms Under US Sanctions 'Do Not Operate In Country'

Seven companies sanctioned by the US for their involvement in Sudan do not have valid commercial licences and do not operate in the country, the Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

On January 7, 2025, the US designated seven entities based in the United Arab Emirates under its Sudan sanctions programme.

These entities include Capital Tap Holding LLC, Capital Tap Management Consultancies LLC, Capital Tap General Trading LLC, Creative Python LLC, Al Zumoroud and Al Yaqoot Gold & Jewellers LLC, Al Jil Al Qadem General Trading LLC, and Horizon Advanced Solutions General Trading LLC.

Post the sanctions, the UAE initiated its own investigation into the entities and related individuals, seeking additional information from US authorities to support these investigations.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that none of the seven entities hold an active business licence in the UAE, nor are they currently operating in the UAE. Relevant UAE authorities continue to monitor any potential suspicious activity in accordance with applicable UAE laws.

The US, in January, also imposed sanctions on the leader of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, barring him and his family from travelling to the US and freezing any US assets he might hold.

It had earlier also sanctioned other leaders, as well as army officials, but had not sanctioned Dagalo, known as Hemedti, as attempts to bring the two sides to talks continued.

"As the overall commander of the RSF, Hemedti bears command responsibility for the abhorrent and illegal actions of his forces," the Treasury said.