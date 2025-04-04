Watch: Abu Dhabi Driver Flips, Crashes Into Barricade After Reckless Overtaking

Abu Dhabi authorities shared a video of a car flipping over after a collision that occurred as a result of reckless overtaking, and sudden lane change. Authorities have time and again warned that tailgating and sudden deviation are among the leading causes of traffic accidents .

In the video, a grey car is seen speeding through the second-left lane, accelerating aggressively before veering left in a reckless attempt to overtake the black car ahead.

With barely any space to manoeuvre and another vehicle already occupying the left-most lane, the driver of the grey car forced his way between two cars.

The grey car slams into the rear of the black car in the right lane with a violent jolt.

The force of the impact causes the grey vehicle to flip, smashing into the road barrier. The black car, caught off guard, swerves sharply to the right, narrowly avoiding another collision.

Watch the video shared by the authorities, here:

The authorities stated fines that apply under regulations regarding traffic procedures:



Dh2,000 – Driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers the life of the driver or the lives, safety, or security of others, 23 black points, and impoundment of the vehicle for 60 days Dh50,000 – Releasing the impounded vehicle

The vehicle will be impounded until the fine is paid, for a maximum period of three months. If the dues are not paid, the vehicle will be put up for sale at public auction, the authorities said.

These penalties come under Clause 1 of the Endangerment Violations, according to Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures, and Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding the impoundment of vehicles.