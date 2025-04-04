Dubai's New Variable Parking Fees: Some Residents Opt For Monthly Subscriptions To Save Money

Starting Friday April 4, Parkin PJSC, Dubai's public parking operator implemented a new variable pricing structure across the city. Under the revised tariff, premium public parking spots now cost Dh6 per hour during peak hours, between 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm, across all zones, excluding weekends and public holidays.

The change has prompted many residents to reconsider how they manage their parking expenses, with some residents opting for monthly subscriptions that cover multiple zones. For many, it's not just about saving money, it's also about convenience, flexibility, and peace of mind.

Faris AbuNael, a Syrian expat who works for a real estate developer and resides on Al Maktoum Road in Deira, said the new rates have significantly increased his daily parking expenses.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“I usually park in Zone 125D and walk about three minutes to my building, which I have subscribed to for Dh250 a month. But since I often travel across the city for client meetings, I end up paying for parking in different zones,” said Faris.

“Now, with peak-hour charges going up to Dh6 per hour, I'm looking at spending an extra Dh12 to Dh16 a day just for meetings or family outings. That adds up to Dh280 to Dh340 a month, on top of my existing subscription.”

Faris says switching to a Dh500 subscription that covers Zones A, B, C, and D makes more financial sense.“It allows me to park anywhere in these zones, including near my home, and overall, I'll save at least Dh250 a month,” he added.

For residents whose work requires them to be on the move, a multi-zone subscription brings not just cost efficiency, but also a sense of relief. Anam Khatib, a marketing executive at an FMCG company, said although his company reimburses his parking fees, he will request requesting an upgrade to his existing subscription.

“Right now, I am subscribed to Zones B and D for Dh250, but I often need to park in Zones A and C for work, which I end up paying for separately,” said Hannan.

“With the new peak-hour pricing, I have asked my company to upgrade to a full ABCD zone subscription. That way, I don't have to worry about my parking time running out or needing to extend it mid-meeting. It gives me the freedom to park anywhere, without the stress.”

Even for logistics workers and service providers, the new pricing is changing how they operate.

Shavez Khan, who works for a packers and movers company, explained how the revised parking fees are impacting daily operations.

“We usually work during peak hours because building lifts are more easily accessible. We need to park as close to the entrance as possible to move heavy furniture and appliances,” said Khan.

“It takes over two hours to complete a job, and now during peak times, we have to pay Dh12 to Dh24 a day, just for parking. Earlier, it was Dh4 to Dh8 for the same duration. On average, we will have to Dh16 to Dh32 a day and that's over Dh600 a month.”

“Subscribing to Zones A, B, C, and D would make our jobs smoother. We won't need to rush through our work or worry about constantly extending the meter, it'll let us do our job peacefully,” he said.