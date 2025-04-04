UAE: Over 3,000 Athletes To Participate In Weekend Triathlon At Sir Bani Yas Island

More than 3,000 athletes are making their way to Sir Bani Yas Island's remote wildlife sanctuary this weekend to take part in the region's most spectacular triathlon weekend, the Challenge Sir Bani Yas.

From seasoned professionals to first-time triathletes, participants are competing across multiple distances over the course of two action-packed days. The main race day, Saturday, April 5, will feature the full distance (3.8km swim, 180km cycle, 42.2km run) beginning at 7am, while the half-distance race kicks off at 7.15am, followed by Olympic and sprint distances later in the afternoon.

The island - known for its rugged trails, turquoise waters, and freely roaming wildlife including gazelles and oryxes - is expected to offer a unique racing experience.

Australian pro triathlete Milan Agnew, racing in the 70.3 distance, said the iconic setting was what drew her to open her 2025 season in the UAE.“I heard about this amazing race and venue and thought it would be a great way to start my 2025 season,” Agnew told Khaleej Times on Friday.“This is my first time on Sir Bani Yas Island... I have no doubt I'll see a lot of wildlife during the race!” Though the April heat looms large, the Queensland-based athlete is used to tough conditions.

“I live in QLD, Australia, which seems to be one of the hardest places I've had to train in when it comes to heat,” she said.“With the longer bike course, I will factor in taking more gels, but I haven't done specific heat prep as I've just been at home.” Agnew said she expects to complete the race in about four hours and 20 minutes but cautioned that the heat might slow her down.“I think the run will be the toughest as it'll be the hottest part of the day, and we would have already been racing for over 3 hours.”

Joining her on the island are many Abu Dhabi based athletes, including Yasser Rajab, a 49-year-old Jordanian senior accountant who will be attempting his first full-distance triathlon tomorrow.“It feels five degrees cooler here than in Abu Dhabi city,” he said after offboarding the ferry the island on Friday early afternoon.“I'm looking forward to enjoying the wildlife and sea views while racing.”

He said he expects to finish the race in around 12 hours, with the swim in the cool morning water being the highlight.“Even though the distance is much more than anything I've done before and I am not 100 per cent trained for it, I will rely on experience and nutrition. He has completed over 30 triathlons since 2015.“I am just praying for a cloudy day tomorrow, so the sun won't be as strong!”

His friend and training partner, Abdulwahab Al Mgharbel, seemed equally optimistic.“Everything will be fun – from swimming, cycling to running,” said the 42-year-old Syrian engineer, who is taking on the half-distance race, noting that he was especially looking forward to racing through the 'clean beach, virgin sea, and eco-friendly nature' of Sir Bani Yas.

Firas Al Shishakli, 40, only entered the world of triathlons last November. As he prepares for Ironman 70.3 Bahrain later this year, he's using the Sir Bani Yas Challenge as a training milestone.“I thought it would be a good chance to do the Olympic distance in an interesting location,” said the Syrian-Russian Master Mariner.

While skeptical about spotting wildlife mid-race,“to be honest, I don't expect to see any oryxes or wild animals while racing,” he said he's looking forward to exploring the island and racing alongside friends.

For Mariana Lemos, a 36-year-old Portuguese personal trainer, Saturday's race will be her first Olympic distance triathlon as well.“I started doing triathlons last November and scored third in my age group from my very first race,” she said proudly.“I haven't been to the island before, and I am super excited for it... for sure I expect to encounter a lot of wild animals during the bike course,” she added.

Lemos will start her race at 3.30pm and expects to cross the finish line by 6pm, a strong debut timing for a first-timer.“My weakness is the swimming part, but I believe tomorrow the toughest part will be the run - I will want to finish strong and push in the running pace.”