Dubai World Cup 2025: Free Shuttle Traffic Delays Expected Towards Meydan Racecourse On Saturday

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists of delays on the roads surrounding the iconic Meydan Racecourse due to the Dubai World Cup.

The 29th edition of the prestigious Dubai World Cup, the biggest night in world of horse racing will take place on Saturday, April 5. And the RTA said that certain roads will be affected.

The affected roads are:



Al Meydan Road

Al Khail Road Dubai-Al Ain Road

The authority urged motorists to plan their trips in advance to ensure smooth travel during the race.

Free shuttle buses

Meanwhile, for those attending the event, the RTA urged racegoers to use public transport to reach the venue. The authority said that free shuttle buses will be provided to transport visitors from the Dubai Falcon Hospital.

The RTA also said that attendees can also board public buses which will be available from 11am and can also ride taxis to get to the venue.

Public buses will be available from five locations:



Monorail parking lot

e& Metro Station

Jebel Ali Metro Station

Al Wasl Club parking lot Dubai World Trade Centre parking lot

The Dubai World Cup, created by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ‭, ‬Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai‭, is the one of the biggest sporting and social events on the calendar.

The event, which carries a total prize purse of $30.5 million, draws some of the best horses from around the world. The main race, the Dubai World Cup, carries a staggering $12 million in prize money.