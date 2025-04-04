Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Will Not Let Greenland 'Become Dependent On China': Rubio

2025-04-04 02:41:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday Washington respected the self-determination of Greenlanders but was not going to allow the resource-rich autonomous Danish region to become dependent on China.

"What we're not going to do is let China come in now and offer them a bunch of money, and become dependent on China," Rubio told journalists after a NATO meeting in Brussels.

"Denmark should focus on the fact that the Greenlanders don't want to be a part of Denmark," Rubio said after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Polls show a vast majority of Greenland's 57,000 people want to become independent from Denmark but do not wish to become part of the United States.

During a trip to the island last week US Vice President JD Vance made it clear that Washington was going to "respect the self-determination of Greenlanders," Rubio said.

Both Nuuk and Copenhagen viewed the visit as a provocation.

On Thursday, Rubio had reassured his Danish counterpart of the "strong" ties between the two countries, after a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO talks.

