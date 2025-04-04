Dubai: Why Do Accidents Happen? RTA Announces Cash Prizes For Road Safety Short Films

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a competition for short films which explore the causes and risks of traffic accidents.

Held under the theme Road Safety Film Festival, it is open to university and postgraduate filmmakers, aged 18 to 35. The competition involves three categories, with first-place winners in each receiving certificates of achievement and recognition, along with cash prizes.

Submissions open on April 7, 2025 and close on July 14, 2025. Entries can be submitted via the competition portal at RTA's website, where participants can access detailed information on eligibility, evaluation criteria, and submission guidelines.

Entries are accepted either individually or in teams of up to three members. Participants may submit multiple entries across different categories, provided that all films are original, fully created and produced by the student or team, and make a meaningful contribution to road safety awareness by clearly addressing key traffic challenges.

RTA has allocated cash prizes for the top three winners in each of the categories:



Films highlighting the dangers of sudden lane departure

Risks associated with driving distractions Unsafe behaviours involving the use of bicycles and electric scooters

“The film topics were carefully selected based on recent traffic statistics, which identified sudden lane departures and driver distractions as two of the primary causes of fatal traffic accidents. A third category was introduced to address unsafe behaviours among bicycle and e-scooter riders, reflecting the significant and rapid rise in the use of soft mobility means in recent years,” according to Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency.