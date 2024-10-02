Ukraine Evacuates 134 Ukrainians, 45 Foreigners From Lebanon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate have carried out another operation to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Lebanon.

"On October 1, 2024, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense successfully carried out another operation to evacuate citizens who were in Lebanon," the post reads.

As many as 134 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated, including 112 adults and 22 children.

Additionally, Ukraine evacuated 45 foreigners, including citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Moldova, Brazil, and Lebanon. Two dogs and a cat were also evacuated from Lebanon.

The operation became part of a wider effort to return Ukrainian citizens due to the deterioration of the security and economic situation in the region.

"As part of three evacuation missions, 234 people were evacuated from Lebanon, including 189 citizens of Ukraine and 45 foreigners," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, thanking Poland and the SkyUp airline for their assistance in evacuation efforts.

On September 4, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry carried out a successful mission to evacuate 25 Ukrainians from Lebanon due to the deterioration of the security situation.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry / Facebook