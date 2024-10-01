WPAI Introduces Open Source AI Text-To-SQL Model For Wordpress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WPAI releases open-source AI model for WordPress database queries, advancing development with accessible, specialized technology.

- James LePageAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WPAI Inc., a company specializing in WordPress AI solutions, today announced the release of WPAIGPT-SQL-01, an open-source AI model designed to facilitate WordPress database interactions.This text-to-SQL model, now available on Hugging Face, represents WPAI's ongoing effort to develop and share AI tools for the WordPress ecosystem.Enhancing WordPress Database InteractionsWPAIGPT-SQL-01 is a specialized model fine-tuned from Qwen2.5-Coder-7B to convert natural language queries into SQL, tailored for WordPress and its plugin ecosystem. The model is designed to understand the structure of WordPress databases, including those modified by popular plugins, potentially making it easier for developers and site owners to interact with their data.James LePage, Co-founder of WPAI, commented, "Our goal with WPAIGPT-SQL-01 is to contribute a useful tool to the WordPress community. By fine-tuning the model specifically for WordPress database structures, we've created a resource that we believe can significantly assist in WordPress development tasks."Key Features of WPAIGPT-SQL-01:- Fine-tuned from the model for WordPress-specific tasks- Generates SQL queries from natural language inputs- Optimized for WordPress core and popular plugin database structures- Supports various query types, with a focus on data retrieval- Licensed under Apache 2.0Powering WPAI Products and BeyondWPAIGPT-SQL-01 is not just a standalone tool; it's one of many models that power WPAI's innovative products. LePage explained, "We use WPAIGPT-SQL-01 and numerous other custom-developed models in our AgentWP and CodeWP products. By open-sourcing this model, we're giving the WordPress community access to the same powerful tools that drive our commercial offerings."Commitment to Open Source AI for WordPressWPAI is dedicated to pushing WordPress forward through open-source AI initiatives. "This release is just the beginning," LePage stated. "We're committed to continuing our research and development in AI for WordPress, and we plan to release more models as they become available. Our goal is to foster innovation and collaboration within the WordPress ecosystem through open-source AI."Availability and IntegrationWPAIGPT-SQL-01 is now available for download and use via Hugging Face at . Developers can integrate the model into their workflows, plugins, or custom WordPress solutions.WPAI encourages the WordPress community to explore the model, provide feedback, and contribute to its development. The company views this release as part of an ongoing dialogue with the WordPress community about the role of AI in shaping the future of the platform.For more information about WPAIGPT-SQL-01, WPAI's AI initiatives, and upcoming open-source releases, visit the WPAI Corporate Website .About WPAI Inc.WPAI Inc. focuses on integrating artificial intelligence into the WordPress ecosystem. The company offers products such as AgentWP and CodeWP, aimed at enhancing WordPress development and site management through AI technologies. WPAI is committed to advancing WordPress through open-source AI solutions and continuous innovation.

