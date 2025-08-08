Azerbaijan To Add Nearly 2 GW Of Green Energy To National Grid By End Of 2027

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan aims to transmit close to 2 gigawatts (GW) of“green energy” to its electricity network by the end of 2027, according to Cavid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening event of the international acceleration program“Green and Digital Silk Road” held in Baku, Abdullayev outlined the country's strategic plans for renewable energy development.

“We have completed all necessary work for the first phase. Land plots have been identified, grid-related issues resolved, and essential contracts signed. These steps are based on thorough scientific analyses,” he said.“We expect to deliver close to 2 GW of green energy to the Azerbaijani grid by the end of 2027.”

Abdullayev added that the second phase is closely connected with the theme of the ongoing discussions.“Azerbaijan possesses significant green energy potential which must be realized. Our green energy output will exceed domestic demand, making export an important focus. Hence, it is essential to develop export potential and interconnectors. We need to work intensively to achieve the desired results in this area.”

He also revealed that four interconnectors are already on the table and all necessary preparatory work is underway.“Each of these projects relates in some way to the acceleration program currently being discussed. We are already collaborating with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport on optical components, where significant progress has been made.”