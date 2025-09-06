Canadian Soldier Disappears During NATO Mission in Latvia
(MENAFN) A Canadian soldier has gone missing while serving on a NATO mission in Latvia, the Baltic nation’s armed forces confirmed on Friday.
In an official statement, the Latvian National Armed Forces announced that they had received confirmation from Canadian Forces Joint Operations Command that a soldier deployed in Latvia has disappeared. "The search for the soldier is ongoing," the statement noted.
The search efforts are being coordinated by the Latvian State Police, with assistance from the Canadian Military Police, NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia, and the National Armed Forces.
In addition, Canadian Joint Operations Command issued a statement on Thursday confirming that the soldier, part of Operation REASSURANCE, has been missing since September 2, 2025. Investigation and search operations are currently underway.
Operation REASSURANCE is a key overseas mission for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), aimed at supporting NATO’s defense and deterrence operations in Central and Eastern Europe.
In an official statement, the Latvian National Armed Forces announced that they had received confirmation from Canadian Forces Joint Operations Command that a soldier deployed in Latvia has disappeared. "The search for the soldier is ongoing," the statement noted.
The search efforts are being coordinated by the Latvian State Police, with assistance from the Canadian Military Police, NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia, and the National Armed Forces.
In addition, Canadian Joint Operations Command issued a statement on Thursday confirming that the soldier, part of Operation REASSURANCE, has been missing since September 2, 2025. Investigation and search operations are currently underway.
Operation REASSURANCE is a key overseas mission for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), aimed at supporting NATO’s defense and deterrence operations in Central and Eastern Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment