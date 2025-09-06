Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Canadian Soldier Disappears During NATO Mission in Latvia

2025-09-06 12:14:51
(MENAFN) A Canadian soldier has gone missing while serving on a NATO mission in Latvia, the Baltic nation’s armed forces confirmed on Friday.

In an official statement, the Latvian National Armed Forces announced that they had received confirmation from Canadian Forces Joint Operations Command that a soldier deployed in Latvia has disappeared. "The search for the soldier is ongoing," the statement noted.

The search efforts are being coordinated by the Latvian State Police, with assistance from the Canadian Military Police, NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia, and the National Armed Forces.

In addition, Canadian Joint Operations Command issued a statement on Thursday confirming that the soldier, part of Operation REASSURANCE, has been missing since September 2, 2025. Investigation and search operations are currently underway.

Operation REASSURANCE is a key overseas mission for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), aimed at supporting NATO’s defense and deterrence operations in Central and Eastern Europe.

