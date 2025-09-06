Adani Power, Druk Green Power To Set Up 570 MW Hydropower Project In Bhutan

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (IANS) Adani Power and Druk Green Power Corp Ltd. (DGPC), Bhutan's state-owned generation utility, on Saturday signed the shareholders agreement (SHA) to set up a 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

An in-principle understanding on the power purchase agreement (PPA) was also initialed and the developers also signed the concession agreement (CA) for the project with the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

The move paves the way for Adani Power and DGPC to initiate the implementation of the peaking run-of-river Wangchhu hydroelectric project on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) model.

“Bhutan is a role model for the world in sustainable development, and we are very excited to play a leading role in the development of the country's natural resources through this renewable energy project. The Wangchhu hydroelectric project will critically meet Bhutan's peak winter demand, when hydro power generation is low. During the summer months, it would export power to India,” said SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power.

The Wangchhu project will see an investment of about Rs 60 billion in setting up the renewable energy power plant and related infrastructures.

With the preparation of the detailed project report already completed, construction work is expected to begin by the first half of 2026, and the completion is targeted within five years of groundbreaking.

“Bhutan and India have, since the 1960s, worked closely together to harness the huge hydropower potential that Bhutan is endowed with. This cooperation in hydropower has immensely benefited both countries and is considered the cornerstone of the exemplary and friendly relations that the two countries enjoy,” said said Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, MD, DGPC.

As Bhutan endeavours to become a High Income GNH (Gross National Happiness) Country within the next decade, access to reliable and affordable electricity from its renewable energy resources such as hydropower and solar will be critical to enable other investments to drive its economic growth.

Bhutan, therefore, plans to add another 15,000 MW in hydropower and 5,000 MW in solar generation capacity by 2040.

“DGPC is happy to be partnering with the Adani Group for establishing the 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project. Considering their technical and financial strength and the immense experience and expertise that the Adani Group brings to the table, the project implementation is expected to be fast-tracked and set a benchmark for other such projects,” Rinzin added.

The Wangchhu is the first hydroelectric project to be taken up under an MoU that was signed in May 2025 between the Adani Group and DGPC for jointly developing 5,000 MW of hydropower in Bhutan.

Adani Group and DGPC are engaged in further discussions for future projects under this strategic partnership.

Adani Power, part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across twelve power plants in Gujarat,