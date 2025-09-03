S. Korea Takes Over UN Security Council Presidency
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, South Korea officially took over the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of September.
"We understand, perhaps more than anyone, the true value of peace. Moreover, Korea rose from the ashes of war to achieve remarkable economic growth alongside the vital support of the international community, and nurtured a thriving democracy as the world recently witnessed the dynamism and resilience of its democratic spirit in all the world," stated Sangjin Kim, South Korea’s Charge d'affaires to the UN, during a press briefing.
Kim highlighted that South Korea's presidency would focus on enhancing communication, boosting the council’s efficiency, and ensuring a proactive and results-oriented approach.
"South Korea will host a 'signature event' on September 24 during the high-level week," Kim announced. The event will feature a high-level open debate on artificial intelligence, centered on the maintenance of international peace and security. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will chair the session, marking the first time a South Korean president has led a Security Council meeting. The event will also see UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other notable civil society representatives addressing the Council.
In addition, the Council's agenda for the month will include six briefing sessions and seven informal consultations on key issues, including Yemen, Syria, Israeli settlements, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Syria’s chemical weapons.
Kim also confirmed that the "snapback mechanism" on Iran had been triggered at the end of last month. "In this regard, Korea will fulfill its responsibility as the presidency," he added.
"We will work in close cooperation, not only with fellow council members, but also with the broader membership in bodies and the secretariat, the civil society, and the media in the service of our shared goal, the maintenance of international peace and security," Kim emphasized.
On the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Kim reaffirmed South Korea’s support for a two-state solution, calling it the "only viable path" to peace.
When questioned about the situation in Syria, Kim expressed cautious optimism, saying, "The sense of hope is now being shared among at least 50 member countries," even as conflicts continue to plague parts of the country. "So, a sense of hope exists together with a sense of worries and frustrations," he said.
The presidency of the UN Security Council will pass from South Korea to Russia in October.
