Delhi Police Nabs Three Juveniles In Aram Bagh's School Stabbing Case
According to a press release issued by Nidhin Valsan, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, the incident occurred on September 4, 2025, near Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Aram Bagh, and was the result of old enmity and a revenge motive.
The police said that the injured boy, with a knife still lodged in his chest, arrived at the Paharganj police station and reported the matter.
He was immediately rushed to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the knife. The weapon used in the attack was seized right away.
In his statement, the victim revealed that three juveniles, identified as Juvenile 'S', Juvenile 'P', and Juvenile 'B', had been waiting for an opportunity to assault him.
When he left school that day, the trio called him to the gate, fought with him, and during the altercation, Juvenile 'S' stabbed him while the other two held him.
A case was registered under FIR No. 502/25, relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Arms Act at PS Paharganj.
Considering the gravity of the crime, a special team comprising SI Vikas, SI Arun, HC Ravinder, HC Mohan, Ct. Rakesh, and Ct. Darshan was formed under the supervision of SHO Paharganj. The team immediately visited the crime scene, recovered a broken beer bottle, and, through sustained raids and local Intelligence, apprehended all three juveniles from the Aram Bagh area within hours.
The enquiry revealed that about two weeks earlier, Juvenile 'S' had been beaten by some boys and suspected the victim of orchestrating the attack. To take revenge, he and his associates plotted the assault.
Police confirmed that the weapon of offence and the broken beer bottle have been recovered, and further investigation is underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nutraceuticals Market Size Projected To Witness Strong Growth During 2025-2033
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Vietnam Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
CommentsNo comment