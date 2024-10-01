Dawn Bates International Ltd (DBI) Founder And Social Justice Advocate Dawn Bates Shortlisted For Two Prestigious UK Businesswomen Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawn Bates International Ltd (DBI) is delighted to announce that Founder, Managing Director and Author Activist, Dawn Bates, has made it to the finals of both the Great British Businesswomen's Awards 2025 for the SME Role Model of the Year and the National Businesswomen's Awards 2024 for Social Impact.



Not only is this great news for all those who work at and with DBI, and Dawn herself, it also gives hope to all those with a challenging and controversial story to tell, as well as those who find the elitism and snobbery within the publishing industry a pill that is just a little too hard and large to swallow.

DBI, founded by Dawn Bates, is a beacon in the world of literature and personal activism, especially as the organisation is committed to fostering positive change globally by harnessing the power of advocacy, social impact, and healing through the written word.

“Dawn couldn't find a publisher willing to take on her story, nor one that would allow her personality to shine and her voice to be heard,” says Marketing Manager, Henriette Howell,“So she set up her own bespoke publishing company which offers a diverse range of services including bespoke author coaching, developmental editing, narrative therapy healing, distance learning courses, and retail opportunities.”

Diversity is the key word in that quote from Howell, especially as Bates has only just returned to Britain after sailing and travelling non-stop around the world, having immersed herself in forty-four different countries and cultures in total. Combined with a team that is spread across the globe from Australia, South Africa, to the USA, with more than six languages spoken, this makes DBI the most culturally aware boutique publisher worldwide.

“Dawn is not someone who shies away from the real research, and she is willing to go to the places others won't, even the most dangerous places on the planet – by herself - in order to get to the story, so we are not at all surprised with these two award nominations,” added Howell.

These latest two award nominations could not have come at a better time either, especially with the second round of the 7 Week Author Course, Bates' signature programme starting on 1st November – just 5 days after the National Businesswomen's Award winners are announced at the prestigious dinner in London.

This modular course facilitates self-paced learning and is most potent when completed in an hour a day over seven weeks, creating momentum and habit formation crucial for a successful author career, which in today's authorial world is key, as many writers live below the poverty line adding fuel to the starving artist narrative.

Designed to boost daily word count, eliminate writer's block, and create an ideal writing environment, the course also delves into business planning, action plans for awards, and the environmental impacts of publishing. Bates's extensive entrepreneurial experience, life as a single mother, international businesswoman, advocate, and author positions her uniquely to guide aspiring writers through the many challenges they will face.

Being bullied as a child and finding solace and inspiration in books is what fuelled Bates' conviction that change can be ignited through literature. Self-confessed 'book nerd' Bates shares,“Activism by pen is well thought out, and when you know what you stand for and choose to own your voice, then you become the person you were born to become.”

With books on menopause, sexual trauma, systemic abuse, and government corruption, not forgetting the alternative healing modalities mentioned in her most challenging series of books so far, The Sacral Series, Bates' repertoire of writing and expertise is astounding. Having teamed up with Tough To Talk, the Male Only Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Charity, Bates published a powerful anthology of men's stories under the title of #ManUp.

As a single mother, Bates intimately understands the balance between home life and the business of writing, including financial challenges and overcoming limiting beliefs. Her candid approach to life, lived experience, and often controversial views garnered from her extensive travels around the world, make her the one to watch within the publishing world.

With firsthand experience of the author's journey having from being published by another more mainstream publisher to reclaiming her manuscript and copyright, Bates' has also 1000s of articles and appeared on global news outlets around the world on a variety subjects.

DBI is not just a publisher; it is a movement for social justice and human rights.

Bates's vision extends beyond literature, aiming to provide education,

and resources for a better world.

The company challenges conventional publishing norms by offering a comprehensive package that includes coaching, business strategies, brand expansion and a commitment to literature with a social conscience. DBI's primary goal is ambitious, yet purpose-driven: to support one million authors with her 7 Week Author Course.

In a climate where cancel-culture prevails, the 7 Week Author Course emerges as a beacon of hope. Bates emphasises,“Now is the time to find out who YOU really are by purging and aligning your thoughts, beliefs, values, and vision onto paper and creating a future and a legacy YOU can be proud of!”

DBI invites aspiring authors worldwide to join the movement and embark on a transformative journey with the 7 Week Author Course. This is not just about authoring books; it is about owning your voice, standing for something meaningful, and building a legacy that resonates globally.

For more information and to enrol in the 7 Week Author Course, visit the DBI 7 Week Author Course

