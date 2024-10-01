SWISS Continues To Suspend Tel Aviv And Beirut Flights
Date
10/1/2024
Swiss International Air Lines will not resume flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least October 31. In addition, all flights to and from Beirut will be cancelled up to and including November 30.
This was announced by the airline on Tuesday following an in-depth review.
Swiss hopes that this measure will make planning easier for passengers and crews, the airline wrote. Affected passengers will be contacted and can rebook their flight to a later date free of charge or have their ticket price refunded.
Israel launched a“limited ground offensive” in Lebanon early Tuesday morning. According to military sources, the Israeli air force also attacked several weapons factories and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in a southern suburb of Beirut on the same day.
