عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Concerned By Escalation Of Violence In Lebanon

Switzerland Concerned By Escalation Of Violence In Lebanon


10/1/2024 2:32:06 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is "deeply concerned" by the escalating violence in Lebanon. On Tuesday, the Swiss foreign Ministry called on all parties to cease hostilities immediately. No injuries have been reported among the 1,200 Swiss nationals in the country.

This content was published on October 1, 2024 - 16:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr La Suisse préoccupée par l'escalade au Liban Original Read more: La Suisse préoccupée par l'escalade au Liba

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

International law, including humanitarian law, must be respected, the foreign ministry said as it called for dialogue and de-escalation.

The Israeli army announced on Monday night that it had begun“localised ground raids” on villages in southern Lebanon, despite international calls for de-escalation. For several days now, Israel has been carrying out intense and deadly bombardments in Lebanon, claiming to be targeting the Islamist movement Hezbollah.

MENAFN01102024000210011054ID1108736062


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search