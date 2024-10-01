Switzerland Concerned By Escalation Of Violence In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is "deeply concerned" by the escalating violence in Lebanon. On Tuesday, the Swiss foreign called on all parties to cease hostilities immediately. No injuries have been reported among the 1,200 Swiss nationals in the country.

Français fr La Suisse préoccupée par l'escalade au Liban Original Read more: La Suisse préoccupée par l'escalade au Liba

This content was published on October 1, 2024 - 16:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

International law, including humanitarian law, must be respected, the foreign ministry said as it called for dialogue and de-escalation.

The Israeli army announced on Monday night that it had begun“localised ground raids” on villages in southern Lebanon, despite international calls for de-escalation. For several days now, Israel has been carrying out intense and deadly bombardments in Lebanon, claiming to be targeting the Islamist movement Hezbollah.