Red Bear Films Awarded GSA Schedule Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Redbear is a hybrid digital agency and production company.

Red Bear Films secures a GSA Schedule Contract, allowing the Emmy-winning production company to offer its marketing services directly to the U.S. government.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Red Bear Films proudly announces its approval to bid and sell with the United States through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). This award allows Red Bear to offer specialized marketing and production services directly to government agencies, streamlining the approval process."It's a proud moment for us. We're excited about the opportunities this contract opens up," says founder PJ Haarsma. "Now we can focus on delivering impactful, creative solutions for our government clients."To qualify for GSA approval, an organization must undergo an extensive application process and demonstrate a solid industry track record. As an Emmy-winning production company, Red Bear has consistently delivered high-quality, innovative content for a range of commercial and government clients. Their expertise spans creative storytelling to large-scale marketing campaigns, with notable partnerships including The Bureau of Land Management, Shell, Best Buy, UCI Health, and more.Red Bear Films is now listed in the GSA eLibrary under contract # 47QRAA24D00DU, enabling government entities to access their services more efficiently.About Red Bear Films: Red Bear is an Emmy-winning, full-service production company blending creativity and data to craft compelling narratives across a wide array of media platforms. Specializing in video production, advertising, and digital marketing, Red Bear partners with both commercial and government clients to deliver innovative, story-driven content that resonates with audiences.Visit for more information.

PJ Haarsma

Redbear Films

+1 323-620-2327

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.