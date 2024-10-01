Vertex Earns HDI Certification For Six Years Running, Leading In Tax Technology Customer Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HDI Support Center Certification is the only open standards program for the certification of support center quality

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the“Company”), a global provider of tax solutions, has earned HDI Support Center Certification for six years running. This prestigious recognition, awarded by the HDI, the premier global provider of support center certification and consulting services, highlights Vertex's continued ability to consistently provide excellence in customer support. As the only tax technology provider to achieve this distinction, Vertex reaffirms its ongoing commitment to maintaining a customer-focused approach as the pillar of its business success.



“I congratulate the entire Vertex team on achieving HDI Support Center Certification,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, HDI.“As an HDI-Certified Support Center, Vertex is part of an elite circle of organizations who are dedicated to innovation, quality operations, continuous improvement, strategic vision, a positive work environment and high levels of customer service.”

Today's customers have high expectations for support. According to McKinsey , 71% of customers expect personalized interactions, and 76% of those customers express frustration when they don't receive them. Vertex scored high marks across the core areas of the HDI Support Center Certification program – including customer satisfaction, leadership, strategy and performance – with notably high scores for people satisfaction, management and leadership, revealing success in supporting both the customer and employee side of the organization.“We firmly believe that fostering collaboration and innovation within the organization empowers Vertex to pass that benefit to our customer base. We see HDI's certification as direct proof of that effort – one we strive to maintain and evolve,” said Tanya Craig, VP, Global Support, Vertex.

“At Vertex, we take pride in providing an exceptional customer experience by meeting clients where they are in their journey and proactively anticipating and addressing their needs,” said Craig.“With over 4,000 customers globally and a longstanding trust from more than half of Fortune 500 companies, we are proud to hold this HDI certification and remain committed to the user experience as part of our value system. We know this starts with unmatched customer support and acting as an extension of the customer's own team.”

Introduced in 2000, the HDI Support Center Certification program is the only open industry standards program for the certification of support center quality. HDI Support Center Certification is designed to improve the effectiveness of the support services industry and support organizations by providing an industry standard that is recognized worldwide, and an accompanying certification program. Evaluation is based on a set of activities, each with four levels of maturity used to evaluate the support center, which Vertex successfully achieved to secure its certification.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,500 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

ABOUT HDI

For more than 35 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting and site certification services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at . HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

