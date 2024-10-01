Ankara Condemns Israeli Occupation's Ground Raid In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Foreign on Tuesday denounced the Israeli occupation's reported ground attack on Lebanon as a violation of Lebanon's and territorial integrity" and an unlawful act of occupation.

"This attack must be halted immediately, and Israeli must withdraw from Lebanese territory," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement was quoted by Turkiye's official news agency as saying.

The attack targets not only the security and stability of the region's countries but also those outside the region, according to the statement.

It added that given the new attack, it is highly likely that a new wave of migration will emerge, and extremists around the world will gain ground.

It called on the UN Security Council to uphold international law and take necessary measures against the offensive.

Israeli occupation ground troops have reportedly begun a limited ground raid in southern Lebanon. (end)

aas









MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108734204