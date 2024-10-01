US privately consents Lebanon escalation

(MENAFN) The U.S. has discreetly backed Israel's ongoing military operations in Lebanon, despite publicly advocating for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to reports from Politico citing insider sources. Israel has conducted a week-long bombing campaign targeting Hezbollah leadership and is executing what it describes as a “limited incursion” into Lebanon. This follows a series of involving devices allegedly planted by Israeli intelligence against civilians in preparation for the assault on Hezbollah.



While President Joe Biden reiterated calls for a ceasefire, stating he would be “comfortable” with Israel stopping its operations, the groundwork for the military campaign was laid out to U.S. officials in mid-September. Approval for the campaign was reportedly granted by senior presidential advisers, including Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, despite opposition from various sectors within the Pentagon, State Department, and intelligence community.



Concerns persist that escalating hostilities could evolve into a broader conflict, potentially drawing the U.S. into direct involvement. Tensions along Israel’s northern border surged last October following Israel's siege of Gaza in response to a Hamas attack. Hezbollah, which aligns itself with the Palestinian cause, has indicated that it would cease its cross-border rocket attacks only upon achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel maintains its objective of completely dismantling Hamas and has consistently rebuffed calls from Washington for a truce.

