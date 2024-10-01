Israeli Occupation Attacks On Lebanon Leaves 95 Dead, 172 Injured

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Public Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) reported on Tuesday that Israeli in the past 24 hours killed 95 people and 172 others across Lebanon.

The strikes targeted towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Nabatieh, Beqaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and the capital, Beirut, which was hit by Israeli warplanes.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese town of Daoudiya killed ten members of a single family, who were trapped under the rubble of their home, while five others were injured.

The NNA also reported that Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, destroying several buildings.

The strikes hit areas including Laylaki, Mrayjeh, Haret Hreik, and Borj Al- Brajneh, destroying large residential complexes.

Since last October, Lebanon has witnessed daily military confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces, with the intensity of clashes escalating significantly since last Monday, as the Israeli occupation launched heavy airstrikes on various Lebanese regions, resulting in thousands of casualties and extensive material damage. (end)

