QNB Becomes First Bank To Launch Updated Version Of Visa Click To Pay Service

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, became the first in CEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) to launch the updated version of Visa's Click to Pay service.

Click to Pay is a fast, easy and secure way to pay for consumers who choose to shop from different devices. When shopping from websites displaying the Click to Pay logo, consumers that have enabled their card will no longer have to enter a 16-digit primary account number, look up passwords or fill out long forms to make a purchase. QNB, a longstanding user of Visa's Click to Pay solution through the Visa Acceptance Platform, now benefits from several upgrades to the Click to Pay platform, including the Visa Payment Passkey Service. This service, based on the latest FIDO standards, enhances the checkout experience by allowing consumers to authenticate with biometric scans (face or fingerprint), eliminating the need for passwords or one-time codes.

Through Click to Pay, merchants are able offer a faster and more convenient payment using unified checkout process, removing transaction friction that exists today. Merchants can look forward to new and exciting opportunities in attracting and serving new and existing customers.

Adel Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking, said:“We are extremely pleased to be the first bank in CEMEA to introduce this enhanced version of the solution and feel proud of Qatar being the first market in CEMEA region to do so. The digital payments market is rapidly evolving and QNB is consistently ahead of the curve to ensure its merchant community and cardholders benefit directly from QNB's investment into the payments industry.”

“We would like to express our appreciation to Visa for their invaluable contribution in bringing this solution to Qatar's market, which will have a direct and positive impact to our merchant customers.”

Shashank Singh, Visa's General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said:“We are committed to pioneering solutions in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the Central Bank's strategy. By offering a unified integration for participating card brands, we are effectively streamlining the digital checkout process for a better customer experience. Click to Pay – utilizing Visa Passkeys for biometric authentication, helps retailers in meeting the growing demand for seamless digital experiences and significantly reducing shopping cart abandonment. This is not just innovation; it's also a game-changer in digital commerce, and we're delighted to partner with QNB to bring Click to Pay to Qatar.”