Standard Motor Products Introduces New Coverage

New emission control components, Turbocharger Kits and turbo system components have been introduced

Standard® has introduced 16 new Park Assist Sensors for vehicles, and ABS Sensors for General Motors, RAM, and Toyota Four Seasons® has introduced new numbers in key categories like new and reman Compressors, Hose Assemblies, and Expansion Valves

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce that it has recently released 120 new part numbers. The most recent releases provide new coverage in a variety of key product categories with coverage for late-model import and domestic vehicles through the 2024 model-year. Standard® and Four Seasons® are dedicated to expanding product offerings for advanced driver assistance systems, advanced internal combustion engines, and other popular vehicle control and temperature control categories.

SMP's most recent releases provide new coverage in a variety of key product categories with coverage for late-model import and domestic vehicles through the 2024 model-year.

Included in this release are sixteen new Park Assist Sensors for import vehicles like the 2023-20 Hyundai Elantra, 2023 and 2021-06 Nissan Frontier, and popular Lexus vehicles through 2020. Six ABS Sensors have also been added with coverage for General Motors trucks and SUVs including 2024-20 GM heavy-duty trucks, and new coverage for RAM trucks and Toyota SUVs has also been added. Emissions systems are increasingly complex, and Standard® is dedicated to the continued release of key EVAP and crankcase emission components. Canister Purge Solenoids are new for Ford and Lincoln vehicles like the 2024-20 Escape and 2023-20 Aviator, and Canister Purge Valves have been released for nearly 3 million Ford trucks. Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses, Fuel Vapor Canisters and Canister Vent Valves have also been released. Standard's Turbocharger Kit Program sees expansion with New Turbocharger Kits, and related components like Turbocharger Coolant Lines have also been added.

Four Seasons® introduces new coverage that includes four new and reman Compressors with import vehicle coverage for over 1.5 million vehicles like the 2023-17 Nissan Rogue and 2023-17 Subaru Impreza. Expansion Valves are new for vehicles like the 2023-21 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2023-19 Mercedes Sprinter vans, and Brushless Blower Motors have been released for the 2024-21 Nissan Sentra, 2023-21 Buick Envision and more. New Hose Assemblies include Discharge Lines for the 2024-22 RAM ProMaster, Suction Lines for General Motors SUVs and Suction and Liquid Lines for the 2023-12 Chevrolet Sonic. Additional categories that see expansion include Air Door Actuators, Water Inlets, Water Outlets, and Evaporators.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the automotive aftermarket drives us to continually enhance our product offerings. This expansion is all about equipping technicians with the highest-quality parts they need to keep vehicles performing at their best."

All new applications are listed in the catalogs

and 4s

and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets.

SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries.

Parts App or visit SMPcorp .

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

