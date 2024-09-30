Keep America Beautiful Joins Forces With The Coca-Cola Company To Expand Greatest American Cleanup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greatest American Cleanup Logo

The Coca-Cola Company to fund grants for cleanup and recycling initiatives for Keep America Beautiful affiliates across 10 states

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keep America Beautiful ® announced a new partnership with The Coca-Cola Company to bolster community-led cleanup and recycling efforts across the USA during the Greatest American Cleanup TM️, a historic community improvement initiative to pick up 25 billion pieces of litter by July 4, 2026-America's 250th birthday.

As the presenting sponsor of the Greatest American Cleanup, Coca-Cola pledged $100,000 in grants to support cleanup and recycling initiatives by Keep America Beautiful affiliates in ten states. Collection is an important part of the company's sustainable packaging strategy World Without Waste . The grants are intended to spark local beautification projects and civic engagement efforts, inspiring communities to take action to improve their surroundings in partnership with their local Coca-Cola bottler.

“Keep America Beautiful is pleased to expand our partnership with Coca-Cola to empower communities to take action in making their environments cleaner, greener, and more beautiful,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Jennifer Lawson“These grants will enable our affiliates to mobilize volunteers, engage with local leaders, and have an even greater impact in their communities.”

“The Coca-Cola Company is excited to join Keep America Beautiful for the Greatest American Cleanup campaign,” said Alba Baylin, Vice President, Stakeholder & Social Impact Management.“As part of our company's purpose to refresh the world and make a difference, we're proud to support an initiative that can help us create a better shared future for the communities we serve.”

Communities benefiting from these grants will be encouraged to sign a declaration of support for the Greatest American Cleanup, pledging to take even greater action in cleaning and greening their neighborhoods as America approaches its 250th birthday in July 2026.

Grants were made to the following Keep America Beautiful Affiliates:

- Keep Phoenix Beautiful (AZ)

- Keep Los Angeles Beautiful (CA)

- I Love a Clean San Diego (CA)

- Keep Pinellas Beautiful (FL)

- Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (FL)

- Keep College Park Beautiful (GA)

- Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation (GA)

- Keep Pickens Beautiful (GA)

- Keep Bossier Beautiful (LA)

- Keep the Rez Beautiful (MS)

- Greensboro Beautiful Inc. (NC)

- Keep Ohio Beautiful (OH)

- Keep Waco Beautiful (TX)

- Keep Virginia Beautiful (VA)



About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful®, the nation's leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful® strives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America's communities. Donate and take action at kab.

McCall Vrydaghs, Director of Communications

Keep America Beautiful

+1 475-422-5283

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.