Feasibilityfirst.Ca Honors National Day For Truth And Reconciliation In Canada

FeasibilityFirst Honors National Day for Truth & Reconciliation not just this day but every day with free business consultations for Indigenous entrepreneurs

- David Howse

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, FeasibilityFirst, a leading Indigenous marketing and feasibility study writing firm provides free business consultations for Indigenous entrepreneurs. across Canada; not just on this day but every day.

This modest gesture aims to foster economic empowerment and support the growth of Canadian Indigenous-owned businesses, aligning with the spirit of reconciliation and economic inclusion.

"Our commitment to Indigenous economic development goes beyond words," says David Howse of FeasibilityFirst. "By offering these free consultations, we're taking concrete action to support the dreams and aspirations of Indigenous entrepreneurs, helping to build a more equitable and prosperous future for all."

The 30-minute free consultation program will cover the larger areas of business development, including:

Business Plan Writing : Crafting robust strategies for success

Market Analysis: Identifying opportunities and potential challenges

Feasibility Studies: Research studies on the likelihood of business success.

General Business Questions: a simple resource to talk to a business expert free of charge

FeasibilityFirst provides an honest and qualified voice in Indigenous business consulting, offering specialized services designed for Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Indigenous entrepreneurs interested in accessing these free consultations can visit .

About FeasibilityFirst:

FeasibilityFirst is an Indigenous business consulting firm specializing in empowering Indigenous entrepreneurs and consulting on economic development in Indigenous communities across Canada.

