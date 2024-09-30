Qatar’s natural wonders enhance ecotourism

(MENAFN) Qatar’s stunning environmental destinations, from Al Reem Natural Reserve to the mangrove forests on Bin Ghannam Island, are significantly enriching the country’s tourism sector.



Rich in natural beauty, Qatar has made a strong commitment to sustainable tourism. The nation boasts a diverse range of ecosystems and has adopted innovative conservation practices to protect its natural resources.



In celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change highlighted Qatar's environmental destinations, showcasing efforts to promote ecotourism. Key sites include Al Reem Reserve, Bin Ghannam Island—commonly referred to as Purple Island—Al Dhakhira Reserve, and Khor Al Udaid Reserve.



Al Reem Reserve is a standout destination for nature enthusiasts, covering an area of 1,154 square kilometers in the northwest, accounting for about 10 percent of Qatar’s total land area. It features prominent plant species such as Qatf, Sidr, Atr Jrawa, and Handal, and is home to wildlife including the Reem gazelle, Arabian oryx, Socotra cormorant, African ostrich, Barbary sheep, and addax.



Bin Ghannam Island, situated on the eastern coast within Al Dhakhira Reserve, is renowned as one of the world’s most beautiful islands, encompassing an area of 10 square kilometers.





