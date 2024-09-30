India heavily criticizes Pakistan due to ‘terrorist support’

(MENAFN) Indian Defense Rajnath Singh has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, accusing the country of seeking financial assistance from global institutions to support what he described as a "terrorism factory" during its ongoing economic crisis. Speaking at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir, a region of long-standing contention between India and Pakistan, Singh emphasized the Indian government's commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop Kashmir, highlighting a significant economic package initiated in 2014-15.



Singh pointed out that this package has expanded to an amount greater than what Pakistan is currently requesting from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He stated, "If ties between India and Pakistan were better, New Delhi could have offered a financial package larger than what Islamabad sought from the IMF." This remark underscores the potential for stronger bilateral relations, which Singh argues could benefit both nations economically.



Last week, the IMF approved a USD7 billion loan for Pakistan as part of its bailout program, addressing the country’s stagnant economic growth, soaring inflation, and increasing poverty rates. Since its independence in 1947, Pakistan has sought 23 bailout packages and is currently the IMF's fifth-largest debtor, with an outstanding debt of USD6.2 billion.



Singh alleged that Pakistan utilizes international financial aid to sustain terrorism, claiming, "Whenever we investigate terrorism, we find Pakistani involvement." He noted that successive Indian governments have urged Pakistan to dismantle its terror camps, but these calls have gone unheeded. Furthermore, he raised alarms about recent terrorist activities in the region, linking them to alleged Pakistani efforts to revive terrorism, particularly against military personnel and civilians.



As tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors persist, Singh's remarks reflect India's ongoing concerns regarding Pakistan's role in regional security and the implications of its economic struggles on broader geopolitical stability.

