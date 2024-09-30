Avantor® Wins Kaizen Institute Award For Excellence In Process Improvement And Quality Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition highlights commitment to Avantor Business System (ABS) principles to enhance customer experience

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, announced today that the Company's NuSil brand has received the 2024 North American Daily Kaizen Management award from the Kaizen Institute. NuSil, the leading global provider of high-purity silicones materials engineered to serve the needs of healthcare and advanced technologies manufacturers, was recognized for their commitment to operational excellence and relentless focus on continuous improvement.



The Kaizen Awards recognize benchmark organizations who leverage lean and continuous improvement best practices to deliver breakthrough and innovative results. At Avantor, continuous improvement is driven through the Avantor Business System (ABS). Built on Kaizen principles, ABS is a set of unified practices and standard processes that improve operational excellence and deliver value for stakeholders.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Kaizen Institute for our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement," said Benoit Gourdier, Executive Vice President and Head of Avantor's Bioscience Production Segment. "Across the Company, the implementation of the Avantor Business System, which is supported by Kaizen principles, has helped reduce lead times, eliminate waste and cultivate a

culture of learning, continuous improvement, and execution that delivers value for our associates, customers and shareholders."

To learn more about ABS and hear from the associates responsible for its successful implementation at NuSil, please watch this short video .



