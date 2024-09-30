No Incidents On Border With Belarus - Border Guards
Date
9/30/2024 6:07:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine records no incidents on the border with Belarus.
That's according to the agency's spokesman, Andriy Demchenko, Ukrinform reports.
"On the border with Belarus, the country that continues supporting Russia in this war, the situation remains fully under control. All elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces – border guards, the Armed Forces, and the National Guard – control the border with Belarus along its entire lenght. We record no incidents," said Demchenko.
Read also:
War update: 153 clashes along frontline, hostilities most intense in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove axes
He noted that this area, as before, poses a threat, so the expansion of our defense capabilities continues along the entire length of the border - from Volyn to Chernihiv region.
As reported earlier, the number of illegal migrants trying to cross into Poland from Belarus has increased in recent weeks.
MENAFN30092024000193011044ID1108728762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.