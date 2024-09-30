No Incidents On Border With Belarus - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine records no incidents on the border with Belarus.

That's according to the agency's spokesman, Andriy Demchenko, Ukrinform reports.

"On the border with Belarus, the country that continues supporting Russia in this war, the situation remains fully under control. All elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces – border guards, the Armed Forces, and the National Guard – control the border with Belarus along its entire lenght. We record no incidents," said Demchenko.

He noted that this area, as before, poses a threat, so the expansion of our defense capabilities continues along the entire length of the border - from Volyn to Chernihiv region.

As reported earlier, the number of illegal migrants trying to cross into Poland from Belarus has increased in recent weeks.