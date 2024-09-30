Arrested Pak National, 3 Foreigners Were Set To Get Indian Passports: K’Taka Minister (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) Karnataka Home G. Parameshwara said on Monday that the Pakistani national and three other foreigners, who were arrested in the city for illegal stay, were set to get Indian passports.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, "As per the information available they have been living in India for 10 years. They came down and settled in Bengaluru a year ago. They have been taken into custody and will be investigated. They will be questioned on why they came to Bengaluru. How did they manage to get documents?

Home Minister Parameshwara said, "If it is true that they have been staying in India for 10 years, why did not the intelligence agencies and other institutions track them? Even as the passports are done after much scrutiny, they managed to almost get them. They have got the Aadhaar cards and changed their names. They were running a restaurant here. Further investigation needs to be done. We have to wait until further information gets revealed in the investigation,” he stated.

"Many from Bangladesh have come to India. Every day we are nabbing illegal migrants from Bangladesh and deporting them back. They keep on coming. The borders are porous in Bangladesh, the situation has to be tightened at the borders. It is a matter of concern for the Union government and the military,” Parameshwara stated.

“We have been bringing up the issue of illegal immigrants continuously before the Centre. According to the information available to me, there are many illegal immigrants living in Bengaluru. We are screening them every day and monitoring the situation every day. We will arrest them and deport them. The information would be given to the Bangladesh High Commission and the Government of India. The Centre needs to tighten the security at the borders,” he stated.

The Karnataka Police have arrested a Pakistani national, who was living illegally in India, and three other foreigners from the outskirts of Bengaluru in the Jigani police station limits.

Police sources said on Monday the Pakistani national was residing illegally in an apartment with his wife, who is a Bangladeshi national and has two children. The raid was conducted by the police following the tip-off from the central intelligence agencies. The local police raided his residence on Sunday night and arrested him.

The Intelligence Bureau sleuths had gathered information about the Pakistani national following the arrest of a ULFA militant in Bengaluru by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The preliminary investigations have revealed that the Pakistani national left his country following the controversy over religious matters and came down to Bangladesh. He married a woman in Dhaka and sneaked into India with her in 2014.

The Pakistani national settled in Delhi and managed to get an Aadhaar card, voter ID and a driving license. He came to Bengaluru in 2016 with his family and has been living quietly since then.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.