Qatari Forum For Authors Honours Promising Writers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatari Forum for Authors organized on Saturday a special ceremony to honor promising writers who won its competitions at the of Culture's House of Wisdom Hall.

The event aims to shed light on young talents in writing and encourage more creativity.

Winners honored were Shaden Mohammed Al Jaouni in first place, followed by Ashraf Abdel Hamid Aql in second place, and Fatima Hagras in third place.

Other winners honored in different categories include Ghalia Al Hail, Hamad Al Mohannadi, and Moza Abdullah Al Fakhro.

In her speech during the celebration, director general of the forum Dr. Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari said that the event is not only an occasion to honor the winners of the competitions but also a celebration of literature and writing, expressing her thanks to all partners and supporters of these competitions.

Al Kuwari praised the level of the winners who demonstrated creativeness and passion for writing in an era dominated by technology and social media, noting that books remain an inexhaustible source of knowledge and inspiration.