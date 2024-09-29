Run Jordan Signs Agreement With Jordan Athletics Federation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As part of the efforts to promote running, Run Jordan said it had signed a cooperation agreement on Sunday with the Jordan Athletics Federation, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The statement of Run Jordan says that the agreement aims to establish necessary arrangements for collaboration between the two parties in organising and managing athletics races and competitions, contributing to the development of long-distance running and enabling participants to benefit from available sports opportunities.

In this context, the Jordan Athletics Federation will classify races organised by Run Jordan internationally, according to the standards set by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). This cooperation strengthens Run Jordan's position as a leading entity in organising running races and marathons at both local and international levels, helping to raise the level of professionalism and international recognition for the races it oversees.

Additionally, this partnership will provide runners with the opportunity to have their race times officially recorded in the Jordan Athletics Federation's schedule, enhancing their chances of participating in international events and reflecting Run Jordan's commitment to developing athletes' capabilities and enabling them to achieve remarkable sports accomplishments, the statement said.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Fawzi Massad, Secretary-General of Run Jordan, and Walid Rahahleh, Chairman of the temporary committee of the Jordan Athletics Federation, in the presence of all members of the temporary committee. Walid Rahahleh expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating: "We are proud of this cooperation, which will give us a greater opportunity to enhance running in Jordan. We will work with Run Jordan to establish a comprehensive framework for organizing races and developing the skills of runners, contributing to the advancement of sports in the Kingdom."

In turn, Engineer Fawzi Massad, Secretary-General of Run Jordan, emphasized the importance of this agreement, stating: "This cooperation with the Jordan Athletics Federation represents a significant step toward unifying efforts to develop local and international races. We will work hard to promote running and walking sports and support Jordanian athletes in reaching competitive global levels."

It is worth mentioning that this agreement opens new horizons for enhancing long-distance running in Jordan, focusing on uniting efforts between Run Jordan and the Jordan Athletics Federation to provide an exceptional sports environment that contributes to developing local runners' skills and raising the level of sports competition, according to the statement.