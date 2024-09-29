Landi Kotal Postgraduate Students Protest Against FATA University Affiliation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) LANDI KOTAL: Landi Kotal Postgraduate College students staged a protest at Bacha Khan Chowk, Landi Kotal Bazaar, against the recent decision to affiliate their college with FATA University.

Addressing the protest, Raj Wali Shinwari of Landi Kotal Postgraduate College and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shah Rehman Shinwari expressed their frustration, stating that students are already grappling with numerous challenges, and the provincial government's decision to affiliate the college with FATA University is unacceptable to them.

Also Read: Escalating Tribal Clashes in Kurram: 46 Dead, Supply Shortages Worsen Amid Ongoing Violence

They emphasized that this decision could jeopardize the future of the 500 students currently enrolled at the college. Students argue that their institution is already affiliated with Peshawar University, making the move to FATA University confusing and unnecessary.

The students demanded that their Members of the National Assembly (MNA), Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), and higher education authorities revoke the decision to affiliate Landi Kotal Postgraduate College with FATA University. "We accept the affiliation with Peshawar University; otherwise, we will begin an indefinite protest until our demands are met," the students warned.