Biden: Ukraine Will Win This War
9/29/2024 3:08:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed confidence that Ukraine will win the fight against Russian military aggression.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the White House wrote about this in the social Network X .
“Ukraine will win this war. And the United States will continue to stand beside them every step of the way,” Biden said.
The US president also posted a video of his recent talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. There, Biden reiterated his intention to support Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, Presidents of Ukraine and the United States Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden met in the Oval Office of the White House on September 26.
Photo: Wade Vandervort
